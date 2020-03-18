Personalize your DealNews Experience
A great selection of games to see you through the quarantine – grab all the free games and take your pick from some fantastic cheap ones too. Shop Now
Enjoy the full game from March 19 to 22 – it's so big you'll probably only complete 20% of it at best by Sunday, but it has the good Ubisoft stealth gameplay loop, and a surprisingly fun story. Shop Now
It's only a low by a buck right now, but some stores are still charging $12 for this popular indie roguelike-like. Shop Now
Beat the boredom with deals on games like Doom Eternal, Far Cry 5, Skyrim, Civilization VI, and more. Shop Now at Fanatical
Through June, the classroom-friendly edition of the enormously popular game is available for free to help bridge the gap while schools are closed. Shop Now
Test a free Persil ProClean Disc sample against your current laundry detergent. Shop Now
Don't let schools being shut down get in the way of your child's education – this free learning resource should keep them busy. Shop Now
Fanim Industries is recalling around 70,000 of its fans, sold exclusively at Lowe's stores and online, due to faulty blades. Shop Now
Stuck inside and need some entertainment? The Met Opera has you covered! Stream nightly encore performances of their Live in HD cinematic series from March 16 to March 22, 2020. Each performance will be available starting at 7:30 pm EST through 3:30 pm EST the following day on the Met Opera homepage. (The performances will also be viewable on all Met Opera on Demand apps.)
And who said social distancing had to be boring? Shop Now
