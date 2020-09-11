New
$50 $200
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Google Play
- This price is also available via iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft.
- all 8 seasons
Published 43 min ago
1 wk ago
Stay In & Sling
free
Whether you're looking for trash or treasure, free Sling TV has plenty of both. Stream movies and TV free of charge, with titles including Silk Stalkings and Shark Zone. Shop Now
Features
- Watch on Android devices, computers, streaming media players, or Smart TVs.
1 mo ago
Peacock Premium 3-Month Subscription
free for Android users
That's a $15 savings. Shop Now
Tips
- An account must be created from an Android device to get this deal. A coupon code for a 3-month subscription will be emailed to you.
- After the trial period, the subscription will auto renew at $4.99/mo. unless canceled.
Features
- movies, TV shows, news, and sports from NBC Universal
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Amazon Snap'd & Stream
Free $5 Prime Video & $5 Cheez-It credits
Enroll and watch five hours of select Prime Video content to get rewarded with $5 towards Cheez-It products and a $5 Prime Video credit. Plus, you can enroll again each month for new rewards. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sign in and click the "Enroll Now" button to participate.
- Non-Prime customers can purchase or rent qualifying titles to participate.
- Content downloaded for offline viewing is not eligible for this promotion.
1 day ago
Yahoo Sports NFL Watch Together
free
The two big takeaways here are that a) this screen-sharing feature is free, and b) Yahoo is still a thing. Shop Now
Tips
- Geographic restrictions may apply.
Features
- invite up to three friends to join your "room"
- stream using the Yahoo Sports on your phone or tablet
Google Play · 1 wk ago
One By One PRO Multilingual Word Search for Android
free
Save a buck on the high-tech version of the venerable find-a-word puzzle. Shop Now at Google Play
Features
- 3 games in 17 different languages
