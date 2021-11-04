Some of these Black Friday prices are half (or less) what you'd pay at Amazon, Macy's, or other stores, including classics like Clue, Sorry, and Connect 4. Buy Now at Walmart
- Orders of $35 or more get free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (These deals go live in local stores at 5 am local time on November 5 – you may be able to choose curbside pickup at that point.)
- Pictured is the Hasbro Connect 4 Game for $5 (low by $5).
Save on over 30 games, with many half the price other stores charge. Battleship, Monopoly, Operation, The Mandalorian toys, and more, are on offer. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Operation Board Game for $10 (low by $9).
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee will apply.
Save on classics like Bop It!, Jenga, Monopoly, Twister, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is Twister Ultimate for $13.99 ($6 off).
Get the best price we could find by $6 on this award winning and well reviewed board game. Buy Now at Amazon
- ages 8+
- 2 to 4 players
- Model: NMG-600010EN
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 6+
- 51 pieces
- 2 x 3-feet when completed
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's half off and a great price for a wet/dry vac. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
- 5HP (peak) motor
- converts to a blower
- includes two extension wands, utility nozzle, & crevice tool
There are 9 sets to choose from, the ones we have a list price for are a savings of $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- pictured is the Just Play PJ Masks Collectible 8-Piece Figure Set for $5 ($10 off)
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
