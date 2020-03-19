Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 14 mins ago
Gam 12-Piece Roller Paint Kit
$11 $20
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $4.

Update: The price has dropped to $11.39. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 qualify for free shipping.
Features
  • deluxe roller frame, 2 all-purpose roller covers, wall brush, trim brush, foam brush, drop cloth, can opener, mixing paddles, 2 metal trays, and 2 plastic tray liners
  • Model: PT03362
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 hr ago
    Verified 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Walmart
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register