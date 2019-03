5" 1280x720 (720p) touchscreen LCD

1.35GHz 8-core processor

2GB RAM & 16GB internal storage

8MP rear and 5MP front cameras

WiFi & Bluetooth 4.2

microSD card slot

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

QVC offers the Samsung Galaxy J3 Orbit 16GB Prepaid Android Smartphone for Tracfone with a Tracfone 1,500-Minute Talk & Text and 1.5GB Data Prepaid Card in Black (pictured with Gold Glitter case) forwith. That's $75 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchase separately elsewhere. (For further comparison, we saw this phone bundled with aminute talk & text anddata plan for the same price in January.) It comes with a case and car charger. Features include: