Gadget Discovery Club · 40 mins ago
$42 $106
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply code "dealnews3" to save $63. Buy Now at Gadget Discovery Club
Features
- includes 2 mystery tech gadgets and 1 everyday accessory
Details
Related Offers
Kohl's · 3 wks ago
Smart Gear Wireless Multifunction Find-It Tracker
$12 $30
pickup
That's $18 under the list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
- logs last known location
- locates items up to 150 feet away and alerts you when you leave items behind
- Model: STG-6340-KB
eBay · 1 mo ago
La Crosse Dual USB Charging Station and Alarm Clock
$20 $42
free shipping
Outside of price-matching, It's a low by at least $6. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Greatbigoutlet via eBay.
Features
- color LCD display
- 2 USB charge ports
- 2 alarms and nap timer
- indoor temperature and humidity display
- includes USB to microUSB / Lightning cord
- Model: C86224
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Oria Indoor Outdoor Digital Wireless Weather Station
$18 $31
free shipping
Apply coupon code "WA48AAS9" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Snowy White.
- Sold by ORIA Direct via Amazon.
Features
- switch between ℃/°F
- can stand or hang on the wall
- updates forecast once every 10 mins
- connect up to 3 remote sensors simultaneously
Amazon · 2 days ago
Langogo Genesis AI Translator
$167 $279
free shipping
Use coupon code "401XPVIJ" for a low by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in White at this price.
- Sold by Wuwo Tech via Amazon.
Features
- 2-way 1-button translation
- 104 languages
- voice recording and trascription
- self-learning and continuously updating
- built-in eSIM chip (data plan not included)
exclusive
Gadget Discovery Club · 1 mo ago
Xmas 2020 Gadget Bundle Box
$45 $97
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Coupon code "dealnews" takes 54% off the price of this box, which contains two mystery gadgets. Buy Now at Gadget Discovery Club
Tips
- This is a one-off deal; you won't automatically be signed up to receive future boxes.
