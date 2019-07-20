Ending today, B&H Photo Video offers the Gabor Tilting Wall Mount for 17-32" Flat Panel Televisions in Black for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- supports 17-32" displays up to 80 lbs.
- 1.3" mounting depth
- 75 x 75 to 200 x 100mm VESA mounting patterns
- up to 12° tilt adjustment
- Model: TM-1732
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
ForgingMount via Amazon offers its Forging Mount Full-Motion Wall Mount for 37" to 70" TVs for $41.99. Coupon code "EWLWNQUK" drops that to $29.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 5° up or 15° down vertical tilt
- includes mounting hardware
- Model: FM9380-B
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Ending today, B&H Photo Video offers the Vello FreeWave Viewer VL Wireless Live View Remote Kit in several model configurations (Cannon 5D Mark II configuration pictured) for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Configurations can be selected via a pull-down menu below the "Add to Cart" button.
- Y-cable and AV connection
- removable pop-up shade
- remote shutter control up to 328 feet
- wireless 3.5" Live View TFT-LCD monitor
- 2.4GHz radio transmitter with built-In CCTV
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Today only, That Daily Deal offers eight pairs of Name Brand Sunglasses for $14.99 with free shipping. At $1.87 per pair, that's $145 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- They're available in men's or women's styles and include brands such as Foster Grant, Sophia, Ironman, and Panama Jack
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
