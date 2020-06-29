New
Ends Today
SideDeal · 33 mins ago
Gabba Goods Bluetooth LED Dancing Flame Speaker
$24 $90
$8 shipping

It's $66 under list price. Buy Now at SideDeal

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.99.
Features
  • water-resistant
  • includes a 5’ adjustable pole
  • built-in rechargeable battery
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Portable Speakers SideDeal
Bluetooth
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register