Jomashop · 1 hr ago
$199 $2,895
free shipping
Jomashop offers the GV2 by Gevril Women's Siena Watch in several colors (Gold pictured) for $499. Coupon code "DMGV199" cuts that to $199. With free shipping, that's $1,975 less than the lowest price we could find for any style in sufficient stock elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- sapphire crystal
- mother-of-pearl dial
- stainless steel case and bracelet
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 100 feet
Details
Comments
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Mini Focus Men's Chronograph Watch
$12 $30
free shipping
MinifocusSky via Amazon offers the Mini Focus Men's Chronograph Watch for $29.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "602B6E2T" to drop that to $10. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our May mention, $20 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $12. Buy Now
Features
- Japanese quartz movement
- waterproof to 30-meters
- 3 sub-dials
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Tayope Unisex Sandalwood Watch
$12 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Wood Watches Sunglasses-Tayope via Amazon offers its Tayope Unisex Sandalwood Watch for $21.99. Coupon code "EQD37COC" cuts that to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from a month ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes handmade wooden storage box
- quartz movement
- leather strap
Amazon · 1 day ago
Comio Men's Watch
$13 $26
free shipping
Comio via Amazon offers its Comio Men's Watch in several colors (Type02 pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "5BZZN7SU" cuts that to $12.99. With free shipping, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel
- date window
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Betfeedo Men's Analog Quartz Wrist Watch
$24 $59
free shipping
Bet Feedo via Amazon offers its Betfeedo Men's Analog Quartz Wrist Watch in several colors (Black/Gray pictured) for $58.99. Coupon code "5A3EZUWK" cuts the price to $23.60. With free shipping, that's $35 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in November. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel mesh band
- Japanese quartz movement
- water resistance to 98-ft.
Jomashop · 4 days ago
Rolex Watches at Jomashop
Up to 39% off + extra $50 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 39% off a range of men's and women's Rolex watches. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. All of these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Ashford · 5 hrs ago
Fossil Men's Commuter Watch
$50 $115
free shipping
Ashford offers the Fossil Men's Commuter Watch for $54.99. Coupon code "DNFSM49" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel case
- quartz movement
- leather strap
- water resistance to 165 feet
- Model: FS5276
Jomashop · 6 days ago
Breitling Men's Watches at Jomashop
up to 61% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 61% off a selection of Breitling Men's Watches. Plus take an an extra $50 off via coupon code "DNEWSFS50". Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop · 1 wk ago
Omega Watches at Jomashop
up to 62% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Omega men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off, cutting starting prices to $1,540. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop · 2 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Jomashop · 4 days ago
Costa Del Mar Sunglasses at Jomashop
Up to 62% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of Costa Del Mar sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Shop Now
Jomashop · 3 days ago
Ray-Ban Sunglasses at Jomashop
from $70
free shipping
Jomashop discounts a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses via coupon codes listing on product pages, with after-coupon prices starting at $69.99. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop · 4 days ago
Orient Watches at Jomashop
Up to 80% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 80% off a selection of men's and women's Orient watches. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping on all orders. (Shipping typically adds $5.99 on orders under $100.) Save on over 250 styles. Shop Now
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit
from $9 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
Features
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
