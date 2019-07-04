New
GV2 by Gevril Women's Siena Watch
$199 $2,895
Jomashop offers the GV2 by Gevril Women's Siena Watch in several colors (Gold pictured) for $499. Coupon code "DMGV199" cuts that to $199. With free shipping, that's $1,975 less than the lowest price we could find for any style in sufficient stock elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
  • sapphire crystal
  • mother-of-pearl dial
  • stainless steel case and bracelet
  • quartz movement
  • water resistance to 100 feet
  • Code "DMGV199"
  • Expires 7/4/2019
