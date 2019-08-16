New
Burlington · 1 hr ago
GV2 by Gevril Men's Scacchi Automatic Chess Watch
$281 $431
free shipping

Burlington offers the GV2 by Gevril Men's Scacchi Automatic Chess Watch for $280.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $150 for any style of this watch. Buy Now

  • Ruben & Sons MD3G Swiss automatic movement
  • date window
  • sapphire crystal
  • calfskin leather band
  • water resistant to 164 feet
  • Expires 8/16/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
