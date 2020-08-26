It's $190 under list price. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- In Blue or Gunmetal
- In 13" or 19" frames
- 27.5” All Terra Cypher tires
- SR Suntour XCT DS fork
- Replaceable derailleur hanger
- 8 speeds
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Pedal your way through the rest of this crazy year on this bike that is a savings of $190 (and a good price for this particular bike). Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Available in several colors (Green pictured) in 15" to 21" frame sizes.
- Dick's offers in-store assembly for free for all bikes purchased in-store or online.
- Shimano derailleurs
- Tektro mechanical disc brakes
It's $320 under list price. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- It's available in Black or Red in frames sizes 15", 17”, 19", and 21".
- 27 speeds
- 6061-T6 aluminum frame
- hydraulic disc brakes
Save up to $350 on mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and more for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Plus, free bike assembly.
Save on brands such as Santa Cruz, Pinarello, Strider, and more. Many frames are also included in the sale. Shop Now at Competitive Cyclist
Save up to $350 on mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and more for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Mountain bike frames start from $1,700, full mountain bikes from $3,709, road bike frames from $899, full road bikes from $1,999, and E-bikes start from $2,218.99. Shop Now at Backcountry
Save up to 50% off clothing, shoes, and golf clubs; water bottles and camping gear are discounted by up to 30% off. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Curbside pickup may also be available.
Shop bikes for the family, helmets, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Shop fishing apparel and accessories from $3.97, rods from $5.99, combos from $11.19, and reels from $14.97. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Orders of $49 or more ship free. Otherwise, shipping adds $5.99.
Save on over 100 styles for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $6, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
Sign In or Register