New
ShopCBD · 1 hr ago
GRN Hemp Extract 750mg CBD Tincture
$40 $80
free shipping

It's a savings of $40 off the list price. Additionally, apply code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping ($7.99 savings). Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Coupon code "SHOPCBD15" takes an extra 15% off, but shipping is only free on orders of $49 or more (after coupon).
Features
  • mango flavor
  • contains 0.3% THC or less
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FREESHIP"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register