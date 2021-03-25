New
GRIP 30-ft. Heavy-Duty Tow Strap
$30 $60
It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee of at least $9
Features
  • 4" wide
  • 20,000-lb. capacity
  • polyester web construction
