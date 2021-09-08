New
$36 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "40arenti" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. The other options are also discounted via the code, as noted below. Buy Now at arenticam.com
Tips
- 1-piece with SD card for $41.99.
- 2-piece for $69.59.
- 2-piece with SD card for $79.79.
Features
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- IP65 ingress protection rating
- 6,700mAh battery
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- 2-way audio
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Used Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 2-Pack
$90 $120
free shipping
You'd pay $130 for it new at Amazon or elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- It's not covered by a manufacturer's warranty.
Features
- 2-year battery life
- 1080p recording
- Alexa enabled
- 2-way audio
Amazon · 1 hr ago
AlkiVision Wireless Outdoor Security Camera
$36 $55
free shipping
Clip the $5 off on page coupon and apply code "9WXZ4JCA" to save $19. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Tyumeng via Amazon.
Features
- built-in rechargeable battery
- PIR sensor
- 130° wide angle
- 1080p video
- 64-ft. night vision range
- waterproof and rated for -4°F to 122°F
- 2-way audio
- works with mobile app
Banggood · 1 day ago
Guaseye 2K 3MP Solar Security Camera
$65 $110
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BGUS921" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Banggood
Tips
- Shipping insurance is automatically added in cart, but can be removed. (The price shown does not include it.)
- This item ships from China and may take 2 to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- 180° pan and tilt
- IP65 waterproof
- 2-way audio
- color night vision
- motion sensor
- includes 32GB SD card
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 days ago
Arenti 2K Indoor Security Camera
$22 $45
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "9GCIOO5N" to get this price. That's a savings of 50% off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Arenti Intelligence via Amazon.
Features
- works w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- two-way audio
