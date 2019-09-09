Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
13 Deals offers the Waterpik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $4.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $2.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste 4-Pack for $7.98. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $7.58. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Crest 3D White Toothpaste 4.8-oz. Tube 3-Pack in Radiant Mint for $9.99. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page to cut that to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our June mention and around $2 less than you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Thanks to the points, that's the $66 less than what you'd pay from a different storefront. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the GoPlus 20" 7-Speed Folding Bike in Black for $169.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $135.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
