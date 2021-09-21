Apply coupon code "DN100" to get the GEN3 Mobility The Groove Electric Assist Folding Bicycle for $1299, which is $100 off list.



Designed and engineered in the Pacific Northwest, the GEN3 GROOVE is a portable powerhouse perfect for small spaces and new places. This versatile transformer flies up hills, propels you through city streets and handles trails like a boss. Fold it up in seconds to store in your apartment or pack it up for a road trip. Adjustable seat and handlebar heights make this compact ebike accessible to adults of all sizes. Buy Now at GEN3