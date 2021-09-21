Apply coupon code "DN100" to get the GEN3 Mobility The Groove Electric Assist Folding Bicycle for $1299, which is $100 off list.
Designed and engineered in the Pacific Northwest, the GEN3 GROOVE is a portable powerhouse perfect for small spaces and new places. This versatile transformer flies up hills, propels you through city streets and handles trails like a boss. Fold it up in seconds to store in your apartment or pack it up for a road trip. Adjustable seat and handlebar heights make this compact ebike accessible to adults of all sizes. Buy Now at GEN3
- This code works on all bikes at the GEN3 site.
- 45 miles of range
- Puncture resistant fat tires
- Front suspension fork
- Mechanical disc brakes
- Shimano 7-speed shifting
- Pedal assist or full throttle
- 500W rated/1000W peak power motor
- 700Wh UL-certified battery
- Folds in seconds for easy transport and storage
Save on a variety of eBikes, road bikes, BMX, and more. Plus, get up to 76% off bike accessories and clothing. Shop Now at The House
- Pictured is the Fuji Cross 1.1 Bike for $2159.95 (28% off).
Apply code "57N1XY" to save $150 off the list price. Buy Now at imacwheel.com/ Aukey International Limited
- up to 50 miles electric assisted
- up to 25 miles all electric
- 30V removable lithium-ion battery
- smart LED display
- 250-watt motor
- 15.5mph top speed
- Model: LNE-26
Add two to your cart and apply coupon code "SCP" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
Apply coupon code "ebike100" for a savings of $100. Buy Now at metakoobikes
- 375Wh battery
- 350W brushless motor
- aluminum alloy frame
