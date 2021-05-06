GEFT 5.8-QT 6-Speed Stand Mixer for $70

TikTech offers the GEFT 5.8-QT 6-Speed Stand Mixer for $139.99. Click "get code" then login with Amazon and use the special code provided at Amazon's checkout and be sure to click the coupon on the Amazon page for the extra discount to cut it to $70.20. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at tiktech.com
- 600-watt motor
- three mixing accessories & splash guard
- tilt-head design
-
Expires 5/10/2021
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Are you tired of your crumby toaster? Do you want an appliance with superpowers? Well, let go of your Eggos because we have a deal for you. Apply coupon code "MOM" to save 10% of your hard earned dough, and at the lowest price we could find by $28, that's some serious bread. Buy Now at Macy's
- removable crumb tray w/ reminder
- measures 11.65" L x 6.13" W x 8.4" H
- exclusive diamond-shaped heating system
- 5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles, & toaster pastries
- Model: R180
Applying coupon code "MOM" snags this ice cream maker for $10 under what most other major retailers charge. Buy Now at Macy's
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- 3 condiment containers
- removable parts
- cone holder
Get Mom something for the kitchen and save some cash. Items get either an extra 10% off via coupon code "MOM" or an extra 15% off via an in-cart discount. (Discounts are marked on product pages.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 ship free. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Cuisinart TOA-60 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $169.99 in-cart (low by $30).
Sign In or Register