13 Deals · 1 hr ago
GE Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lighting
$6 $15
$1 shipping

That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at 13 Deals

  • It requires 6 AA batteries (not included).
  • 100-lumen output
  • touch activation
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
