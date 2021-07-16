GE Wireless LED Task Touch Light Swivel for $8

That Daily Deal · 12 hrs ago
$8.49 $18
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Moves 120° vertically and 180° horizontally
Details
Comments
-
Published 12 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
ESR7Gears Motion Sensor Closet Light 2-Pack
$12 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off when you apply coupon code "QBKB7EIM", making this the best shipped price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by AEVO Direc via Amazon.
Features
- 20 LEDs each
- 3 modes
- 10-foot motion sensor range
- built-in magnets for attaching to metal surface
- single use 3M mounting strips
- each requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: 4894240079621
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Outlet Cover Plate w/ LED Night Lite 5-Pack
$14 $17
free shipping
Apply the code "Outlet" to save $3. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
Tips
- The 10-Pack option drops the $21.59 via the same code.
- Available in Duplex/Round or Decor/Square.
Features
- dusk to dawn auto on/off sensor
Nordstrom Rack · 1 day ago
LED Desk Lamp w/ Wireless Charging Pad
$6.49 $13
pickup
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
- In Teal or Pink
Amazon · 2 days ago
Sengled WiFi Smart LED Light Bar Kit
$56 $70
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 6 preset scenes
- control via Sengled Home app
- works vertically or horizontally
- hands-free voice control via Smart devices
- Model: W1G-N84D
Amazon · 2 wks ago
GE 6-Outlet Adapter Spaced Wall Tap
$5.97 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- reset button
- circuit breaker
- 6 grounded outlets
- accepts 3 bulky AC adapters & 3 standard plugs
- Model: 56575
Sign In or Register