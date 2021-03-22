New
Crutchfield · 36 mins ago
up to 25% off
free shipping
Save on select switches and bulbs. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Scroll down and choose the GE smart lights and accessories to access these deals.
- Pictured is the C by GE Wire Free Switch with Dimmer for $17.99 (low by $1).
Details
Comments
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Amazon · 5 days ago
Arlo Audio Doorbell
$25 $80
free shipping
Most stores charge the full $80 for this model. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your doorbell
- allows you to talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet
- wire-free and weather-resistant design
- Model: AAD1001-100NAS
Amazon · 12 hrs ago
Gosund 3-Way Smart Light Switch 2-Pack
$14 $34
free shipping
Clip the $5 coupon and apply code "SAOQD3S9" to save $20. That's $3 under our mention from January. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Gosund via Amazon.
Features
- app control
- time schedule
- 2.4GHz WiFi
- single-pole and 3-way installation
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
eBay · 2 wks ago
Smart Home Tech at eBay
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on thermostats, home security, and more from Google Nest, Ring, Amazon, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Wink Z-Wave Smart Door / Window Sensor for $14.99 ($15 off).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Honeywell Home Smart Room Sensor 2-Pack
$64 $75
free shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's back in stock on February 26, but can be ordered at this price now.
Features
- Compatible with Honeywell Home T9 and T10 pro smart thermostats
- Up to 200 feet coverage
- 1-year battery life
- Automatically adjusts the temperature
- Model: RCHTSENSOR-2PK/E
Crutchfield · 1 wk ago
Car Audio Outlet Deals
Discounts on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ $35
Save on car audio equipment from JVC, Pioneer, Kenwood, Alpine and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the JVC KD-T915BTS CD Receiver for $114.36 ($16 low).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Crutchfield · 1 wk ago
Pro Audio Equipment at Crutchfield
up to $460 off
free shipping
Save on select speakers, mixers, media players, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured is the Soundcraft Si IMPACT 944SIIMPT 40-Channel Digital Mixer for $2,199 ($460 off).
Crutchfield · 3 wks ago
Headphones Outlet Deals at Crutchfield
from $28
Save on over 200 options. Shop Now at Crutchfield
Tips
- Pictured are the Sennheiser CX 400 BT In-Ear Headphones for $94.95 ($105 off)
Crutchfield · 4 wks ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$280 $700
free shipping
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- frequency response: 76Hz to 20,000Hz
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
