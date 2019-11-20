Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 27 mins ago
GE Refresh HD 10W 6" Recessed LED Downlight
$7 $25
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • 5,000K daylight color temperature
  • 700 lumens of output
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal General Electric
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register