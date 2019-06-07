New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
GE Refresh HD 10W 6" Recessed LED Downlight
$7
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit for $7.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge around $15 or more. (We saw it for a buck less in April.) Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
  • 5,000K daylight color temperature
  • 700 lumens of output
  • Expires 6/7/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
LED
