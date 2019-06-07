New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$7
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit for $7.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge around $15 or more. (We saw it for a buck less in April.) Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- 5,000K daylight color temperature
- 700 lumens of output
Details
Expires 6/7/2019
Related Offers
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
eBay · 6 days ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack
$18 $36
free shipping
Hairui Decor Lights via Amazon offers the Hairui Lighted Birch Willow Branches 2-Pack in several colors (White pictured) for $35.99. Coupon code "PANV49W9" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Vase not included
Features
- 100 warm white fairy LEDs
- flexible branches
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Tenmiro 33-Ft. LED Light Strips
$15 $30
free shipping
TenmiroDirect via Amazon offers its Tenmiro 32.8-Foot LED Light Strips for $29.89. Coupon code "52RYUH6C" drops the price to $14.94. With free shipping, that's $15 off and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 360° wireless control
- 44-key remote
- 20 color options
- 8 light modes
- 6 DIY buttons
That Daily Deal · 37 mins ago
3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit
$8 $20
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $8.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last week and is the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most stores charge $12 or more. Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- 2" and 4" round brushes
- 3.5" cone brush
That Daily Deal · 47 mins ago
Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack
$24 $66
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack for $23.94 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant up to 80 minutes
- UVA/UVB protection
- contains no CFCs
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Mama Bear or Papa Bear T-Shirt
$10 $25
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Women's Mama Bear or Men's Papa Bear T-Shirt in Heathered Gray for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for either shirt by at least $11. Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
- A $0.99 surcharge applies for XXL sizes and $1.99 surcharge for 3XL sizes.
Features
- available in most sizes XS to 3XL
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Pressure Cooker 8-Piece Accessory Set
$19 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Pressure Cooker 8-Piece Accessory Set for $19.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a similar set by about a buck. Buy Now
Features
- silicone egg bites mold and pair of gloves
- stainless steel steamer basket, egg steamer rack, kitchen tongs, and dish clip
- compatible with air fryers, pressure cookers, and Instapots with a pot diameter of 8.3" or more
Amazon · 1 mo ago
GE 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-Pack
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best deal we could find by $9
Amazon offers the GE 6-Outlet Power Strip 2-Pack in White for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members. (Target charges the same with in-store pickup.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. It features a 2-foot cord and overload protection.
Walmart · 2 days ago
GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote
$218 $270
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote for $218 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $52 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Three cooling and fan speeds
- 24-hour timer
- sleep mode
- Model: AEW08LY
eBay · 1 mo ago
GE Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Remote Control Outlet
$30
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $6
greatdeals1325-9 via eBay offers the GE Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Remote Control Outlet in Black for $29.99. with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. It is weather- and impact-resistant, and works with SmartThings and other Z-wave certified hubs.
Amazon · 4 wks ago
GE Wireless Remote Wall Switch and Outlet
$16 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the GE Wireless Remote Wall Switch and Outlet for $16.18 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- requires no wiring
- grounded outlet receiver
- mountable battery powered remote with 100-foot range
