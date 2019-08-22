Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit 4-Pack for $23.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Seatoplighting via Amazon offers the BHCLight 200-LED 65.3-Foot Solar String Lights in Copper-200 for $14.99. Coupon code "Q2OJSSMX" cuts that to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best HomePro via Amazon offers the SGL 9-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 4" Dimmable LED Recessed Light 12-Pack in 5000K Downlight White for $79.99. Coupon code "D78TL5G2" drops the price to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $48 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Unisex "I'm Silently Correcting Your Grammar" T-Shirt in Dark Heather Grey for $7.49 plus $1.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by about $8. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers this Universal Car Opening Lock Out 9-Piece Kit for $12.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 under the lowest price we could find for a similar kit elsewhere.) Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Trio Cup Holder Expander for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Disney Parks Light Up Color-Changing 12-oz. Stein for $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $126.47. Buy Now
Amazon offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Dimmer Switch for $42.45 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
