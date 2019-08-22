New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
GE Refresh HD 10W 6" Recessed LED Downlight
$24 $32
free shipping

That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit 4-Pack for $23.96 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now

Features
  • 5,000K daylight color temperature
  • 700 lumens of output
  • Model: 68579
↑ less
Buy from That Daily Deal
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal General Electric
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register