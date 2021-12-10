Save on smart bulbs, recessed downlights, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the GE Ultra Bright LED Ceiling-Mounted Work Light for $29.98 ($10 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Expires 1/1/2022
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "HCSG2JGE" to save $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Warm at this price.
- Sold by LightUp-US via Amazon.
- 3,000K
- 2,010-lumens
- 50,000-hour lifespan
Prime members can clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "3D4P62J6" to save $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Black.
- The 15.7" option is $16.11, and the 23.6" option is $21.31 after the clip coupon and code.
- Sold by Yeelink via Amazon.
- dimmable
- built-in 1,100mAh rechargeable battery
That's $35 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 4 linked strips
- for TVs from 30" to 65"
- turns on and off with TV
- dimmable
- USB powered
- Model: 93129761
There are 10 style options, including incandescent, multi-color, white, LED, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE String-A-Long 100-Count 20.6-ft Incandescent Christmas String Lights fopr $2.98 (most stores charge $14 or more for similar).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
