GE Jasco Power Gear 6-Outlet 2.5 Ft. Surge Protector
$6 $20
$4 shipping

That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 13 Deals

Tips
  • Ordering 6 or more bags free shipping.
Features
  • twist-to-lock safety covers
  • 450 Joule protection rating
  • $50,000 connected equipment warranty
Comments
