GE Energy Star 35-Pint Portable Dehumidifier for $140
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
GE Energy Star 35-Pint Portable Dehumidifier
$140
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS212721" to get this deal. That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 90-day GE warranty applies.
  • removes 35 pints of moisture from the air every day
  • empty bucket alarm
  • clean filter alert
  • LED digital controls
  • adjustable humidistat
  • 3 fan speeds
  • auto-restart and auto defrost features
  • Code "DNEWS212721 "
  • Expires 8/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
