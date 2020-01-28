Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 48 mins ago
GE Disposall 1/3-HP Non-Corded Continuous Feed Garbage Disposall
$60 $145
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $28, although most merchants charge $102 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
Features
  • 1/3-HP motor
  • over 2300 RPM
  • 27-oz. grind chamber capacity
  • 3-bolt mount adapter kit included
  • Model: GFC320N
