It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Basein via Amazon offers its Basein Portable Air Conditioner for $39.99. Clip the 25% off coupon on the product page to drops the price to $29.99. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
LiBaiJia via Amazon offers the Colzer 14,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $399.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $299 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Emerson Quiet Kool Portable Air Conditioner for $279.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most sellers charge $330 or more. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
