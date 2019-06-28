Walmart · 4 hrs ago
$136 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two cooling modes & fan speeds
- slide out filter for easy cleaning
- easy mount window installation kit included
- Model: AET05LY
Details
Comments
-
Published 4 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 wk ago
GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote for $218 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
StackSocial · 4 days ago
EvaPolar EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
$153
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $179.99. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $153. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago, the best price we could find now by $53, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
- 1.3L tank capacity
- touch screen, app, and voice control
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$129 $167
free shipping
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
- cools up to 150 square feet
- 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
- Model: QHV05LX
Walmart · 1 day ago
Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner
$216
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $216 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Features
- LCD display and remote
- cools up to 550 square feet
- programmable 24-hour timer
- multiple cooling and fan modes
- Model: CL-CLYW-30C1A
Walmart · 4 days ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Sign In or Register