That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$7 $15
$1 shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
- Requires 6 AA batteries (not included)
- 100-lumen output
- Touch activation
New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
IKEA · 4 days ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
pickup
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Designers Fountain Address Light
$20 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes numbers 0 to 9 (three of each)
- two 14V lamps
- Model: 31310BK
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Nilight 12" 300W Flood Spot Bar
$24 $30
free shipping
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- IP67 waterproof rating
- die-cast aluminum alloy housing
- 30,000-hour lifespan
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 3 days ago
Awkward Silence Adult Party Game
$10 $18
free shipping
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
Amazon · 4 days ago
GE Advanced Silicone 2 Kitchen & Bath Sealant Caulk 10.1-oz. Tube
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in White or Clear.
- Walmart charges the same price with in-store pickup.
