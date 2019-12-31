Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
GDFStudio Bushwick Rectangular Rotating Coffee Table
$143
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $71. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by GDFStudio via eBay.
  • Use code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this discount.
Features
  • available in Black Oak
  • measures 23.8" x 31.5" x 16.3"
  • wood and tempered glass construction
  • rotating top
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Tables eBay
