Houzz · 1 hr ago
$117 $138
free shipping
Houzz offers the GDF Studio Tulum Outdoor Water-Resistant Bean Bag Lounger in Dark Gray for $117.29 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Deal ends June 29. Buy Now
Features
- polyurethane foam filling
- measures 38" x 32" x 32"
- removable, washable slip cover
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/30/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Amazon · 3 days ago
Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair
$36 $60
free shipping
Yaheetech via Amazon offers their Yaheetech Metal Patio Rocking Chair for $59.99. Coupon code "K7MAPIMC" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our mention from last month, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 28.7" x 23.6" x 33.1"
- iron construction
- 250-lb. weight capacity
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Big and Tall 2-Person Bungee Canopy Porch Swing
$136
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Big and Tall 2-Person Bungee Canopy Porch Swing in Camo for $139.95. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $135.89. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $88. Buy Now
Features
- weight capacity of 350-lbs. per seat
- powder-coated steel frame
- Model: RUS487W
Rakuten · 3 wks ago
Costway Armless Patio Sofa
$115 $300
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway Armless Patio Sofa for $114.99 with free shipping. That's $185 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 29.5" x 26" x 25.6"
- Model: HW53781C
Houzz · 1 hr ago
Houzz July 4th Preview Sale
up to 80% off
Houzz takes up to 80% off a selection of furniture, lighting, rugs, patio sets, decor, and more during its Houzz July 4th Preview Sale. Shipping starts at $3.99, although many items bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Deal ends June 29. Shop Now
Houzz · 3 wks ago
Houzz Bathroom Remodel Sale
Up to 75% off
Save on sinks, vanities, lighting, and more
Houzz takes up to 75% off a selection of bathroom sinks, fixtures, vanities, lighting, and more during its Bathroom Remodel Sale. Shipping starts at $3.99, although many items qualify for free shipping. A couple of best bets:
-
Aston Moselle Frameless Stainless Steel 60" x 75" Sliding Shower Door for $654.55with $5.99for shipping (low by $55)
- Louella Blue 60" Bathroom Vanity With Marble Top for $1,599 with free shipping ($300 off)
Houzz · 1 hr ago
GDF Studio 3-Piece Olivia Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge Set
$458 $539
free shipping
Houzz offers the GDF Studio 3-Piece Olivia Outdoor Wicker Chaise Lounge Set in Multi-Brown for $458.15 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 29. Buy Now
Features
- 2 loungers and 1 table
- powder-coated iron frames
- adjustable back and arms
- loungers measure 79.50" x 27.50" x 13.75"
- table measures 23.75" x 15.75" x 14.75"
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
