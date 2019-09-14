New
eBay · 55 mins ago
GDF Studio Lloyd PU Leather Recliner Club Chair
$190 $271
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by GDFstudio via eBay.
Features
  • wood frame
  • PU leather upholstery
  • measures 29" x 27" x 40"
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Chairs eBay
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register