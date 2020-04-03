Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
38 mins ago
GDC Relief Bundle
Pay what you want

The annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco this year was cancelled for obvious reasons, leaving many game creators in very difficult financial situations. In an effort to help lend financial aid to these developers, itch.io has launched a bundle containing a huge range of 167 games, experiments, assets, prototypes, and more for fans and fellow developers. Shop Now

Features
  • If you want keys for third party platforms (such as Steam) you'll need to pay a minimum of $10.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 4/3/2020
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals PC Games
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register