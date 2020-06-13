New
Newegg · 14 mins ago
$140 $170
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $14, and a great price for a desktop kit this large at these speeds. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 16-19-19-39 timings
- 2 x 16GB modules
- 16 CAS latency
- dual channel kit
Details
Comments
Published 14 min ago
Newegg · 3 days ago
Refurb Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds
$50 $170
free shipping
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
Features
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
New
Ends Today
Newegg · 48 mins ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 2TB 2.5" SATA 6Gbps Internal SSD
$205 w/ $10 Newegg Gift Card $270
free shipping
Thanks to the $10 gift card, that's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Newegg
Tips
- The gift card is emailed 4 days after invoice, expiring in 365 days after issue.
Features
- read speeds up to 560MB/s
- write speeds up to 520MB/s
- 3D NAND memory
- Model: ASU800SS-2TT-C
