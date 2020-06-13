New
Newegg · 14 mins ago
G.Skill Ripjaws 32GB DDR4 3600 Desktop Memory
$140 $170
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14, and a great price for a desktop kit this large at these speeds. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 16-19-19-39 timings
  • 2 x 16GB modules
  • 16 CAS latency
  • dual channel kit
