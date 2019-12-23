Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
G-Technology G-Drive 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive
$220 $300
free shipping

That's a low by around $80. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Add it to your cart to get this price
Features
  • data transfer rates up to 245 MB/s
  • USB 3.0
  • Model: 0G05016-1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video G-Technology
USB 10TB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register