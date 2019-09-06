New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
G-Project G-Boom Wireless Bluetooth Boombox
$60 $80
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

Features
  • dual 3" full-range speakers, tweeter, & dual bass ports
  • 3.5mm auxiliary port
  • up to 7 hours of playback per charge
  • rugged housing & protective elastomer base
  • Model: G-650
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Walmart
Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register