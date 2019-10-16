New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
G-Project G-Boom Wireless Bluetooth Boombox
$58 $80
free shipping

It's $2 under our September mention, $22 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
Features
  • dual 3" full-range speakers, tweeter, & dual bass ports
  • 3.5mm auxiliary port
  • up to 7 hours of playback per charge
  • rugged housing & protective elastomer base
  • Model: G-650
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Portable Speakers Walmart
Bluetooth Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register