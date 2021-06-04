G.H. Bass & Co. Women's Claire Slip-On Sandals for $26
New
G.H. Bass & Co. · 1 hr ago
G.H. Bass & Co. Women's Claire Slip-On Sandals
$26 $35
free shipping w/ $50+

Apply coupon code "HOT25" for a savings of $9, making it $54 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at G.H. Bass & Co.

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Cheetah-Natural pictured).
  • Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping when you spend $50 or more.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HOT25"
  • Expires 6/5/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Shoes G.H. Bass & Co. G.H. Bass & Co.
Women's Sandals Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register