G.H. Bass & Co. Memorial Day Factory Outlet Sale: Shoes from $17

Apply coupon code "SUMMER" to save 30% sitewide. Shop Now at G.H. Bass & Co.
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Apply coupon code "X2RGD2TR" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors ( A Grey pictured).
- Sold by MEMEIshoes via Amazon.
Save on almost 300 items, with women's tanks starting from $7, men's shorts from $13, women's leggings from $17, men's hoodies from $19, men's and women's shoes from $37, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured are the ASICS men's GEL- Contend 6 Running Sneakers for $37.48 (low by $13).
Save on a range of men's shoes, with styles starting at $24.99. Click here for the women's shoe sale. Shop Now at G.H. Bass & Co.
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
- Pictured are the G.H. Bass Men's Atwater High Top Sneakers for $24.99 ($100 off and a low by $2).
Use coupon code "SUMMER" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at G.H. Bass & Co.
- Available in Black or Brown.
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more.
Save $37 off the list price when you apply coupon code "SPRING30". Buy Now at G.H. Bass & Co.
- Available in several colors (Chocolate pictured).
Sign In or Register