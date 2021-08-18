Fuzzy Flea & Tick Meds Subscription: 1st month free

sponsored
Fuzzy · 1 hr ago
1st month free
Get your first month of Fuzzy Flea & Tick Meds for free via coupon code "AFDEALNEWSFREE". Just pay $2.95 for shipping. (Discount applies at final checkout.) Shop Now at Fuzzy
- This offer can be used for up to two pets. After your first month, you'll automatically be billed at the regular price unless you cancel.
- Fuzzy Health Packs are a subscription service for various pet meds delivered to your door. You can pause or cancel at any time, 10 days after the first order is placed. It also includes free 24/7 live vet chat.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Petco charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
eBay · 1 wk ago
1-Gallon Aquarium w/ Filter
$46 $53
free shipping
Costway charges $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by costwaylive via eBay.
- LED lighting
- Top feeding hole
- Artificial aquatic plastic plants and blue aquarium gravel
- 11.5” x 6” x 10.5”
eBay · 1 wk ago
Aqua Box 3-Liter Aquarium w/ LED & Gravel
$14 $29
free shipping
It's $15 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Powered By USB or four AA batteries (batteries not included)
- Measures 6x6x6"
- LED light
- Gravel
Wayfair · 4 wks ago
Archie & Oscar 11" Gabby Cat Tree
$51 $72
free shipping
It's $4 under our June mention, $21 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Available in Gray/White at this price; Brown/Beige is available for $69.29 ($21 off).
- wall-mountable
- includes hammock, condo, & 2 perches
- 15-lbs. maximum weight capacity per shelf
