Fuzzy Flea & Tick Meds Subscription: 1st month free

1st month free
Get your first month of Fuzzy Flea & Tick Meds for free via coupon code "AFDEALNEWSFREE". Just pay $2.95 for shipping. (Discount applies at final checkout.) Shop Now at Fuzzy
Features
- This offer can be used for up to two pets. After your first month, you'll automatically be billed at the regular price unless you cancel.
- Fuzzy Health Packs are a subscription service for various pet meds delivered to your door. You can pause or cancel at any time, 10 days after the first order is placed. It also includes free 24/7 live vet chat.
Details
Amazon · 3 wks ago
FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Petco charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $5.99 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable edge length
- curved cutting edges
- Model: P-92922
Petco · 2 wks ago
Aqueon Frameless Cube Aquariums
more than 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Choose from a selection of sizes, from 1-gallon to 14-gallon. That's a max savings of $45 off list price. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- Aqueon Frameless 1-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $14.99 ($20 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 3-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $19.99 ($25 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 6-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $29.99 ($35 off).
- Aqueon Frameless 14-Gallon Cube Aquarium for $39.99 ($45 off).
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Archie & Oscar 11" Gabby Cat Tree
$51 $72
free shipping
It's $4 under our June mention, $21 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
Tips
- Available in Gray/White at this price; Brown/Beige is available for $69.29 ($21 off).
Features
- wall-mountable
- includes hammock, condo, & 2 perches
- 15-lbs. maximum weight capacity per shelf
Petco · 5 days ago
Cat Furniture at Petco
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 60 items for your mini fur ball, with scratchers from $7, condos from $11 (a retail steal), loungers from $11, hammocks from $20, and more. Shop Now at Petco
Tips
- Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $6 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the EveryYay Come Out & Play Outdoor Cat Lounge with Tent for $74.99 ($25 off).
