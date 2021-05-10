Fuzzy Flea & Tick Meds Subscription: 1st month free
Fuzzy · 14 mins ago
Fuzzy Flea & Tick Meds Subscription
1st month free

Get your first month of Fuzzy Flea & Tick Meds for free via coupon code "AFDEALNEWSFREE." Just pay $2.95 for shipping. Shop Now at Fuzzy

  • This offer can be used for up to two pets. After your first month, you'll automatically be billed at the regular price unless you cancel.
  • Fuzzy Health Packs are a subscription service for various pet meds delivered to your door. You can pause or cancel at any time, 10 days after the first order is placed. It also includes free 24/7 live vet chat.
