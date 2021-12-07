Shop standing desks from $290, executive chairs starting at $130, corner desks as low as $235, task chairs from $75, file cabinets beginning at $180, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Members get 10% back in Rewards. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Many items receive free delivery; otherwise, choose store pickup to avoid the shipping fees, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Realspace Modern Comfort Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Manager's Chair for $125 ($135 off).
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $796 less than buying a factory-sealed Aeron directly from Herman Miller, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty is included.
- tension control
- adjustable vinyl armrests
- rear tilt lock
- adjustable lumbar
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
New office furniture is just what you need before the new year. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Mobile Sit-to-Stand Compact Desk for $129.99 (low by $41).
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's the lowest price we could find in any color by $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Brown/Black Frame at this price.
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- pneumatic adjustable height
- built-in lumbar support
- swivel seat
- tilt lock
- Model: GO-2286H
Choose from 20 items from Office Depot Brand and At-A-Glance. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the At-A-Glance DayMinder Weekly Planner 2022 for $20.99 ($7 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
Shop office furniture, laptops, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.; otherwise, shipping is $9.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
That's the lowest price we've seen for a new one (not much more then the best priced refurbs either) and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
It's $2 under our July mention and the best price we could find now by $102. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available in Gray (pictured) or Black.
- adjustable tilt
- waterfall seat cushion
- 275-lbs. weight capacity
- 1-touch height adjustment
- Model: GF-50553M-1
- UPC: 735854841805
Sign In or Register