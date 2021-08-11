Furniture and Mattresses at JCPenney: Up to 30% off

Save on a huge selection of furniture, including brand names. Code "LOVESEAT" takes an extra 25% to 30% off select items over $750 in this sale. Also, "FLASH28" takes an extra 10% off of many more items in the sale. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Signature Design by Ashley Essex 5-piece Dining Set for $863 after coupon "LOVESEAT" (a savings of $297).
- Choose in-store pickup where available, to avoid shipping charges. Some items ship for free.
Over 350 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
It's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Dark Blue.
- measures 20.5" x 50" x 19.75"
- Model: 299821
That's a $131 drop from our April mention (plus a further savings of $55 since that required in-store pickup and this ships free). It's the best price we could find today by $11, although the vast majority of retailers charge at least $900. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Java.
- functions as a sofa, lounger, or full-size pull-out bed
- measures 66.5" x 37.6" x 38.6" as a sofa
- high-density foam cushions and Dream Coils
- kiln-dried solid hardwood frame
- includes 2 pillows
- Model: SA-JKV-PS2U5-JV
Shop discounts on TV stands, dining chairs, office chairs, nightstands, dressers, desks, and much more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Saracina Home Classic Mid Century Modern 3-Drawer Nightstand for $97.74 (a low by $11).
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in English Brown, Black, or British Khaki.
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Scroll down to find select jeans discounted 40%. Plus, coupon code "GOSAVE30" takes an extra 30% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Discounted brands include Levi's, Arizona, St. John's Bay, Blue Spice, Thereabouts, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Slim Fit Jean for $19.59 after coupon ($30 off).
- Choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 ship to store fee.
Apply coupon code "FLASH28" to save an extra 35% off over 14,000 already discounted items. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
- Pictured is the Fieldcrest Arden Sheer Single Curtain Panel in Graphite from $15.59 after coupon.
Use coupon code "SCHOOL21" for an extra 25% off school clothes, backpacks and lunch boxes, dorm essentials, and more (it applies to both full price and sale items). Shop Now at JCPenney
- The code takes 10% off select furniture, mattresses, electronics, small electrics, innovative gifts, floor care, blinds and shades, watches, and salon products.
- Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
