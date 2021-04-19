Save on a variety of furniture including chairs starting at $146, tables at $108, storage at $223, and beds at $149. Shop Now at Build.com
- Pictured is the Delacora Martini 21" Wide Fabric Upholstered Counter Stool for $177.13 (low by $29).
These are very low prices for steel shelves – similar units cost around $20 more elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Curbside pickup is also available at a slightly lower $3.99 cost.
- smaller shelf measures 24" x 11" x 29"
- larger shelf measures 24" x 11" x 55"
Most stores charge over $400 for this model. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In White/Red.
- 43" x 91" x 91"
- tented play area under bed
- removable & replaceable tent
- Model: 790-ATW_750C-TR_785-W
Choose from 9 mattresses and bag a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $1,699 (low by $300).
Use coupon code "AE6EGLZH" for 50% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
- Shipped and sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- measures 43.3" x 17.7" x 28.3"
That's $5.98 per square foot and the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Build.com
- In Tan / White / Gray blend.
- 9.9-square feet of coverage
- natural Indonesian stone
- Model: MT-L3RTWG
Save on a range of products to freshen up your home. Shop sconces from $5, ceiling fans as low as $69, shower heads starting at $16, home decor from $5, and so much more. Shop Now at Build.com
Get all the items on your spring "honey do" list and save. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping.
Save on items to spruce up any room. Choose from appliances, lighting, kitchen fixtures, furniture and much more. Shop Now at Build.com
- Shipping starts at $5.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
