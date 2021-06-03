Furniture & Mattresses at Macy's: 30% to 60% off

Shop over 3,000 discounted mattresses, sofas, dining sets, desks, accent tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Serta Special Edition II 11.5" Plush Queen Mattress for $337 ($502 off).
- Shipping varies by item and ranges from home entrance drop-off starting at $50 to white glove delivery starting at around $110.
-
Expires 6/7/2021
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
This is a great price for a cart this size – you'd pay around $20 for a similar one elsewhere. Buy Now at IKEA
- Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 shelves
- measures 28" x 21" x 7"
Save on more than 2,000 items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Restonic Ascot 14" Firm Mattress in Queen size for $799 ($420 off).
- Shipping surcharges are assessed during checkout and will vary based on size and weight.
Clip the $1 off on-page coupon and apply code "DQUG4T2I" for $6 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- PP plastic and EVA foam
- supports up to 110-lbs.
- Model: CFS CF89 16
End tables start at $55, counter stools are from
$78 $83, headboards are from $103 $89, coffee tables start at $139, accent chairs start at $300, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping, but opt for in-store pickup to avoid any applicable shipping charges for oversized items.
- Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Hamilton 24-Shoe Storage Cabinet for $299.25 ($150 off).
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Women's shoes start from $14.99, men's shirts from $19.99, women's dresses from $29.99, and sofas from $779, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (Larger orders like furniture may incur shipping fees.)
Sign In or Register