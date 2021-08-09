Furniture Deals at eBay: Up to 70% off

Save on tables, desks, ottomans, sofas, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Monarch Specialties 24" Contemporary Design Accent Side Table for $47.99 (low by $8)
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Over 350 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
That's a $131 drop from our April mention (plus a further savings of $55 since that required in-store pickup and this ships free). It's the best price we could find today by $11, although the vast majority of retailers charge at least $900. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Java.
- functions as a sofa, lounger, or full-size pull-out bed
- measures 66.5" x 37.6" x 38.6" as a sofa
- high-density foam cushions and Dream Coils
- kiln-dried solid hardwood frame
- includes 2 pillows
- Model: SA-JKV-PS2U5-JV
Shop discounts on TV stands, dining chairs, office chairs, nightstands, dressers, desks, and much more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the Saracina Home Classic Mid Century Modern 3-Drawer Nightstand for $97.74 (a low by $11).
Over 275 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
Save on over 100 styles, with more than 70 of those styles costing less than $50. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the PUMA Men's Pacer Future S Sneakers for $31.99 (low by $33).
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Sign In or Register