101Phones · 46 mins ago
$54 $100
free shipping
Amazon is charging $22 to $56 more for the two other colors. Buy Now at 101Phones
Tips
- In Espresso/Black.
Features
- 2 shelves
- measures 22" x 31.1" x 28.7"
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Winsome Wood Mission Foldable Desk
$81 $195
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- can store flat
- solid beechwood
- slide-out keyboard tray
- 20" x 40" x 30"
Target · 2 wks ago
Room Essentials Folding Desk
$42 $70
free shipping
It's a savings of $28 off list. Buy Now at Target
Features
- measures 29.8" x 40" x 19.09"
- metal frame
- folds for storage
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Buffalo Corp Sportsman Series Wall-Mounted Folding Workbench
$135 $151
free shipping
You'd pay at least $16 more at other stores. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- Includes 2 steel powder coated black brackets, 1 wood work top, 14 screws for assembly and installation
- 330 lbs. max weight capacity
- Rubberwood table top
- Model: WMFW
Amazon · 5 days ago
Bush Furniture 36"-42" 3-Position Corner Bookshelf Desk
$295 $434
free shipping
Most stores charge $360 or more for this space-saving furniture combo. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Harvest Cherry.
- Usually ships within 2 to 3 weeks.
Features
- locks at three standing height positions: 36", 39", or 42"
- bookcase with two adjustable shelves
- Model: WC31416-03
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Furinno Pasir 3-Tier Open Shelf Bookcase
$22 $70
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in White/Green or White/Pink. White/Blue is available for just pennies more.
Features
- measures 12" x 9.4" x 31.5"
- manufactured wood
- Model: 11003
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Furinno Laval Double Row Nailhead King Bed Frame
$227
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- no box spring required
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Furinno Tioman Hardwood Planter Box
$87
free shipping
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 71.7" x 17.6" x 11.4"
- dark red meranti wood treated with teak oil
- Model: FG16011
Amazon · 6 days ago
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Corner Square Rack Display Shelf
$25 $65
free shipping
Most stores charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 57.7" x 11.6" x 11.6"
- Model: 99132GYW/BK
