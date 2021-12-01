Save on a range of fun and creative structures for the holiday season. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Funphix Funphix Forts Building Toy for $31.49 ($14 off)
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on ping pong tables, paddles, badminton nets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Joola Inside Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table for $314.28 (low by $48)
Save on over 100 items, including Star Wars, Minecraft, Creator, City, Classic, and more varieties. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Building Kit for $31.99 ($8 off).
- Spend $35 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is available on many items.)
Shop for LEGO sets both new and ready to retire, ranging from exclusives to hard to find sets. With prices starting from $3.99, there's something for everyone.
Plus, orders over $170 get Santa's Front Yard for free, while VIP member orders of $200 or more snag a VIP fleece blanket. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free on orders of $35 or more.
For stargazing or general distance viewing, choose a telescope or pair of binoculars to suit your needs. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Celestron PowerSeeker 50AZ Telescope for $44.95 (low by $4).
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes 12" string trimmer, 200-CFM sweeper/blower, hyper-stream nozzle tip, two 2 Ah 20V Max lithium-ion batteries, and charger
- Model: WB20VTB
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register